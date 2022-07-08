Coimbatore (TN), Jul 8 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team, inquiring the sensational Kodanad heist and murder case, on Friday questioned sand contractor O Arumugasamy.

Also Read | Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 766 Posts at mha.gov.in; Check Details Here.

SIT had issued summons to Arumugasamy, who is said to be close to AIADMK leadership, following which he appeared before the team at 11 AM today, police said.

Also Read | Vivo Y77 5G MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC Debuts in China.

The team, headed by West Zone IG R Sudhakar on Thursday held inquiry with Arumugasamy's son Senthil Kumar, based on some documents reportedly seized by Income Tax department in an apartment in Chennai in 2017, police said.

Senthil was also summoned today, police said.

Security guard Om Bahadur was murdered and some documents were stolen from the Kodanad bungalow belonging to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on April 24 in 2017.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)