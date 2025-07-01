Kolkata, Jul 1 (PTI) In a major move towards greener port operations, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, on Tuesday commissioned its first two electric-powered Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs) at the Netaji Subhas Dock, marking a shift from traditional fossil fuel-powered cargo handling equipment, officials said.

Deployed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), the new MHCs represent SMP Kolkata's initial transition to cleaner, energy-efficient technology in port logistics.

With this addition, the total number of MHCs at the Kolkata Dock System has increased to six, officials said.

“These energy-efficient, electric mobile harbour cranes represent a paradigm shift in our operational approach. This is a crucial step in building Kolkata's image as a sustainable container hub on the eastern coast. It will enhance capacity and reduce the environmental footprint of our operations,” said SMP Kolkata Chairman Rathendra Raman.

To support the new cranes, SMP Kolkata is also setting up high-capacity electric power infrastructure within the dock area.

KDS handled 6.19 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2024-25, and with this upgrade, the capacity is expected to rise to 7.5 lakh TEUs in FY 2025-26.

The port had earlier announced that APSEZ would invest Rs 569.85 crore (excluding GST) to deploy advanced cargo-handling equipment.

The country's largest port operator secured the rights to manage container operations at five berths in the Netaji Subhas Dock under a five-year operation and maintenance contract.

