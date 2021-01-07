Mangaluru, Jan 7 (PTI): Shivaram Kamath of Kumta, Karnataka, has been conferred the Vimala V Pai Vishwa Konkani lifetime achievement award for his outstanding contribution to Konkani language and literary movement.

The other recipients of the Vimala V Pai Vishwa Konkani literary awards for the year 2020 that were announced by the World Konkani Centre are: K M Sukhtankar of Goa for his 'Dhumkyar Dhumke', a collection of essays; and Shailendra Mehta of Mumbai for 'Sisyphus Tengsher', an anthology of poems.

Each award carries a purse of Rs 1 lakh, citation and memento, a press release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)