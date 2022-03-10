New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) on Thursday said it has received the letter of intent (LoI) for an order worth Rs 3,276 crore.

In a statement, the company said the LoI is for a "prestigious project" involving design, engineering, supply and construction of a HVDC power transmission line of 700 km.

Also Read | Sony Suspends PlayStation Store, Console Sales in Russia: Report.

The estimated value of the project stands at Rs 3,276 crore, it said without divulging any further information.

The LoI is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions, the company said.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched, India Prices Start at Rs 17,999.

KPTL Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said, "We feel privileged to announce the receipt of the LoI. This landmark achievement has been on several counts — intensive efforts...over the past several years..., strong client relationships, and deeper penetration into the focused markets on the back of our strong technical and execution capabilities."

KPTL is a leading global EPC player in the power and infrastructure contracting sector. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)