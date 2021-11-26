Kochi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on Friday selected 24 new products by Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres on the concluding day of the five-day virtual technology exhibition.

Also Read | B.1.1.529: Know All About The New COVID-19 Variant That Has The Scientists Worried.

The short list was made from 80 products KSUM received through IEDCs that had virtually pitched their products. All 24 of them found a chance to be displayed at the November 22-26 Kerala Innovators' Technology Expo (KITE), KSUM said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Mahanagar Gas Ltd Hikes Gas Prices for 3rd Time in Six Weeks.

"The event provided young innovators and budding entrepreneurs a virtual technology exhibition to present their innovative ideas in front of investors, MNCs, other startups and stakeholders," KSUM said in a release.

Organised as the second edition of KSUM's 'Innovations Unlocked', the meet witnessed sessions in hybrid mode, featuring both online and offline proceedings.

KITE 2021 hosted a fablab workshop, future technologies sessions, talks and panel discussions, enabling students to navigate their entrepreneurial journey.

Top KSUM officials said KITE further promoted an innovation-driven entrepreneurship culture among youngsters in ways that generated more employment opportunities as well.

The valedictory session was addressed by KSUM Chief Executive Officer John M Thomas and TCS Head (Rapid Labs), Robin Tommy.

The event, besides providing students showcase their product, held a Fail Fast or Succeed — Pre-incubation programme, IDEA Fest which facilitated direct pitching to the expert committee, credit support to startups from KSUM service partners such as AWS, Google Cloud, Zoho and Notion, opportunity for funding from GrandCapital and giving 2,000 Prayatna points to the students/college.

IEDCs are platforms set up in engineering, management, arts and sciences colleges and polytechnics to provide students a venue to experiment and innovate, providing them a first-launch pad with access to cutting-edge technology, world-class infrastructure and high-quality mentorship besides early-risk capital and global exposure.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)