Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Kutuki, an early learning platform for kids between 3-7 years, on Wednesday announced a fundraising of Rs 16 crore in a round led by impact investor Omidyar Network India.

AET and existing angel investors Better Capital, First Cheque and Abhishek Nag also participated in the round.

The funds will be used for expanding the content library to cover all major Indian languages, create better learning experience and to expand the reach to smaller cities and towns, a statement said.

Launched in 2019, the company's interactive learning app is built on a proprietary story and rhyme based curriculum focusing on language (including phonics and foundational literacy), numeracy, life skills, STEM and general knowledge, it added.

The platform currently offers content in English and four Indian languages -- Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Marathi.

"India has the largest population of pre-schoolers globally, yet early learning remains vastly underserved. Our endeavour from inception has been to create meaningful and tangible impact through engaging, interactive animated and illustrated content in a format that Indian children love," its founder Bharath Bevinahally said.

"By making its content available in vernacular languages, Kutuki is catering to a large unserved market of local language speaking families including the 500 million or so users coming online for the first time, often referred to as the Next Half Billion," said Sarvesh Kanodia, a principal at Omidyar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)