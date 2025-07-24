Tirupati, Jul 24 (PTI) Donations made by late IRS officer YVSS Bhaskar Rao, who had bequeathed assets worth Rs 3.66 crore to the TTD, were formally handed over to the temple trust on Thursday.

Rao, a retired IRS officer from Hyderabad, donated a residential property valued at Rs 3 crore and a cash amount of Rs 66 lakh to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, an official release said.

"A retired IRS officer from Hyderabad, late YVSS Bhaskar Rao, expressed his unwavering devotion towards Sri Venkateswara Swamy by bequeathing a residential property worth Rs 3 crore and a cash donation of Rs 66 lakh to TTD through his will," the release added.

The 3,500 sq ft residence, named ‘Ananda Nilayam' and located in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad, has been earmarked for spiritual activities, as per the will.

The cash contribution of Rs 66 lakh from his bank accounts is to be distributed among various TTD trusts—including Rs 36 lakh to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, and Rs 6 lakh each to the Sri Venkateswara Sarva Sreyas Trust, Veda Parirakshana Trust, Go Samrakshana Trust, Vidyadana Trust, and SRIVANI Trust.

Three trustees of Rao's will handed over the property documents and donation cheques to TTD additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary, it further said.

