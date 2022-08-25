Latur, Aug 25 (PTI) The administration in Latur will partner with Ganesh mandals in a tree plantation drive from August 31 under the leadership of Collector Prithviraj BP, an official said on Thursday.

If these mandals (groups organising public Ganesh festivities) do not have space to plant 100 trees each, they can use civic or rural land to plant them, he added.

