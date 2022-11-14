Latur, Nov 14 (PTI) Police personnel in Latur in Maharashtra will get appreciation certificates and prizes as part of a new monthly initiative to honour those who put in outstanding work, a senior official said on Monday.

Also Read | Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Premier League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The initiative was launched on Saturday after a meeting of the local crime council and is the brainchild of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, he said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hike For Central Government Employees Soon? Here's How Much Salary Will Increase.

"The personnel are chosen after an evaluation of their work over a month. Several personnel were awarded for the month of October," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)