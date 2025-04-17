Latur, Apr 17 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have destroyed nearly 500 kg of marijuana linked to 22 cases registered since 2001, an official said on Thursday.

After completing legal formalities, the narcotic substances were recently incinerated in an open space under the jurisdiction of Murud police station, he said.

The contraband, valued at about Rs 1 crore, was stored securely at the police headquarters. It was destroyed as part of an initiative to ensure cleanliness at police stations, the official said.

