Leh/Jammu, Jul 22 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday met industry body representatives and discussed foreign investments and ways to boost economic development in the Union Territory.

Gupta, who recently took over as Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, met a delegation of the People of India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PIOCCI) led by its Secretary General, Kirti Sharma, in New Delhi, and discussed PIOCCI's plan to organise a global investment summit exclusively focused on Ladakh, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

The meeting aimed to explore collaborative opportunities for promoting foreign investments across diverse sectors in Ladakh, he said.

The delegation highlighted its success in facilitating business ties and project collaborations with overseas Indians across sectors such as technology, agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, and green energy.

Gupta highlighted Ladakh's immense investment potential and said that there are specific key areas, including eco-tourism and sustainable hospitality, renewable energy, agro-based industries, organic farming, medicinal herbs, handicrafts and cultural exports, and education and skill development, that need greater attention.

He emphasised the region's strategic importance and assured potential investors that the Government of India is dedicated to creating a favourable business environment through attractive incentives, ease of doing business, infrastructure development, and policy stability.

The LG said full support will be extended to initiatives that bring socio-economic transformation to the Union Territory.

The LG also invited entrepreneurs, global investors, and the Indian diaspora to explore investment avenues in Ladakh.

