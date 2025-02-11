Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Lennox, which provides heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) solutions, on Tuesday announced a USD 6 million (over Rs 52 crore) investment to expand its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai.

The company will increase its workforce to 1,500 employees from the present 900 staffers, and the facility will now span 1.5 lakh square feet, as per a statement.

*** Prashanthi Balamandira Trust plans to raise Rs 18 cr * Karnataka-based non-profit Prashanthi Balamandira Trust on Tuesday announced an intention to raise Rs 18 crore through a social stock exchange listing to help build a 600-bed hospital in Chikkaballapur.

It has filed the Draft Fund Raising Document (DFRD), according to a statement.

*** Alvarez and Marsal India appoints Saurav Kumar as MD for infra practice * Professional services firm Alvarez and Marsal India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Saurav Kumar as managing director within its infrastructure and capital projects practice.

Kumar was earlier working for consultancy major Mckinsey and Co in India, a company statement said.

