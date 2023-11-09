Pithoragarh (U'khand), Nov 9 (PTI) A leopard suspected to have mauled to death a toddler in the Kothera village of this Uttarakhand district on October 30 has been captured, a forest official said on Thursday.

Forest department personnel trapped the leopard late on Wednesday in one of two cages put up in the village after the alleged incident, Divisional Forest Officer (Pithoragarh) Jeewan Mohan Dagare said.

The leopard has been sent to a rescue centre at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Ramnagar. Its DNA samples were sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, the officer added.

Whether the leopard that was captured is the same animal that killed the child can only be confirmed after the DNA test is conducted, Dagare said.

The cages installed in the village will remain in place and patrolling by forest staff will continue, he added.

One-and-a-half-year-old Anshu was allegedly lifted by a leopard when he was playing on the compound of his home on October 30. His body was recovered from the bushes by villagers.

