Amaravati, Jun 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to utilise artificial intelligence (AI) to search for job opportunities available in the state, country and across the world to host that information on 'Naipunyam' website, which can be accessed by the youth of the state.

Reviewing the skill development department at the secretariat, the chief minister noted that it has to work towards providing 20 lakh jobs to the state's youth.

Also Read | OPSC AIO Admit Card 2025 Out at opsc.gov.in: OPSC Releases Hall Ticket for Written Exam of Assistant Industries Officer Posts, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

"Leverage Artificial Intelligence in the state's skill portal 'Naipunyam' to identify and consolidate job openings not just within Andhra Pradesh but across India and international markets," said Naidu in an official press release.

The portal will also feature an automated resume builder, generating professional profiles for registered candidates based on their qualifications.

Also Read | SBI PO Notification 2025: Application Process Begins for 541 Probationary Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Know How To Apply.

The CM emphasised that skill training must align with emerging technological advancements and global industry requirements to ensure employability.

To directly link job seekers with employers, the government will organise large-scale job fairs, with the immediate goal of facilitating 1,500 placements per constituency this year, said the press release.

The state government has already secured commitments for Rs 9.5 lakh crore in investments that are projected to create 8.5 lakh jobs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)