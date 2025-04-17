New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) LIC Housing Finance has appointed Lokesh Mundhra as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective Thursday.

In a regulatory filing, LIC Housing Finance said Sudipto Sil, who was serving as CFO, has been transferred and redesignated as Marketing Head of Western Region at Mumbai with effect from April 17, 2025.

"The Board of Directors ... has approved appointment of Lokesh Mundhra, as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from April 17, 2025," LIC Housing said.

Mundhra , a Chartered Accountant, has served under various roles at LIC of India for last 32 years. He has worked in various departments including finance & accounts, personnel, legal, estates, with last six years in the investment department.

"He has been instrumental in successfully concluding the transaction of bringing up the IPO and listing of the equity shares of LIC of India," LIC Housing Finance said.

Shares of LIC Housing Finance closed at Rs 604.45 apiece, up 1.74 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

