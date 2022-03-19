Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI) The Madras High Court has slammed a public interest litigant for treating it as a "post office" in a petition regarding certain recommendations made by the CIC over postal stamps on RTI applications.

Petitioner S P Muthuraman had moved the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court praying for a direction to the Union government to give effect to one of the recommendations of the Central Information Commission (CIC) made in August 2013 to permit affixation of postal stamps on the RTI applications, in addition to Indian postal orders or demand drafts.

The first bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy noted that it was only a recommendation and not a direction. The petitioner, without finding out as to what action was taken by the appropriate authority on the CIC's recommendation, has moved the High Court by way of this PIL.

It noted that the petitioner wants the court to conduct a roving and fishing enquiry as to what steps were taken by the respondents based on the CIC's recommendation. The High Court cannot act as a post office to collect and exchange information.

This is more so when even, according to the petitioner, the CIC has only made recommendations that cannot by any stretch of imagination be taken as a statute so as to give effect to it.

The authorities concerned would have to decide what action should be taken based on the CIC's recommendation, the bench said.

"In view of the above, we do not find any case for grant of relief prayed for by the petitioner. The writ petition fails and the same is dismissed," the bench added.

