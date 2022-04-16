Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Indian designers and artists have the skills and innovative ideas to make India the fashion capital of the world, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Also Read | BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards Invites Applications For Assistant Director, Stenographer And Other Posts; Check Details Here.

"Our designers and artists have the skill sets and innovative ideas. Indian designers, including NIFT graduates, are doing phenomenal work globally. You can work towards making India the fashion capital of the world," Goyal said while addressing the Convocation Ceremony of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Mumbai.

Also Read | NHAI Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 80 Managerial Posts on nhai.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Citing the example of local Kolhapuri chappals and Paithani sarees, the Union Minister further said the traditional Indian arts and handicrafts have the capability to become global fashion trends.

The minister further said that the NIFT was going to start certificate courses for handloom weavers, handicraft artisans and others.

He urged the students to help the institution in designing the courses and mentoring the artists.

“Maybe adopt a cluster of weavers, consider up-skilling your workmen, educate them to do better work, help them improve their income by better designs, packaging, marketing, branding," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)