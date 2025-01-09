Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Hassan City Municipal Commissioner T N Narasimha Murthy was caught red-handed by Lokayukta officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a contractor on Thursday.

Along with Murthy, engineer Venkatesh was also arrested.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 9, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to the Lokayukta, the trap was laid following a complaint by contractor Sunil Kumar.

The Commissioner had allegedly demanded the Rs 1.5 lakh bribe for clearing a bill.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 9 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

As soon as Murthy accepted the money, Lokayukta officials apprehended him.

"The accused persons have been secured, and the bribe amount has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing," the Lokayukta said in a statement.

In a similar action in Bengaluru, the Lokayukta team arrested Suresh, the Office Superintendent of Karnataka Appellate Tribunal, Hall-5, for taking a bribe of Rs 60,000 on Thursday.

Complainant Basavaraju Nadikeshwara Matha from Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district alleged that Suresh had demanded the bribe to secure a stay on an order issued by the Court of Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Hubballi.

"The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money, and an investigation is ongoing," the Lokayukta added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)