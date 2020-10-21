Puducherry, Oct 21 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Wednesday appreciated the work of police personnel here in implementing safety norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bedi, placing a wreath on a memorial here on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day, spoke to the men and women constables about their work againstthe pandemic.

Also Read | UIDAI Says ‘All Forms of Aadhaar Are Equally Valid as Identity Proof’, Asks People Not to Pay Heed to Rumours; Know About Letter, eAadhaar, PVC Card And mAadhaar.

"I have been listening to you, hearing about you and watching you doing duty in a laudable manner," she said.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also paid homage at the memorial and placed a wreath as a mark of respect to the police personnel who had laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Also Read | Bajaj Finance Q2 Net Profit Falls 36% to Rs 965 Crore.

Director General of Police Balaji Srivastava and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)