New Delhi, October 21: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday said that all forms of aadhar would be accepted as ID proof. The UIDAI also asked people not to pay heed to rumours. The authority in its tweet mentioned that e-Aadhaar, letter and PVC Card are equally valid. It asked people to directly contact UIDAI in case of any query.

The UIDAI tweeted, "Residents can choose to use any form of Aadhaar as per their convenience, and all forms of Aadhaar are acceptable as a proof of identity with due validation, without giving any preference to one form of Aadhaar over the other. Tweet us @UIDAI in case you have any queries." It also shared a picture with three forms of aadhar which are acceptable.

Tweet by UIDAI:

Residents can choose to use any form of Aadhaar as per their convenience and all forms of Aadhaar are acceptable as a proof of identity with due validation, without giving any preference to one form of Aadhaar over the other. Tweet us @UIDAI in case you have any queries. pic.twitter.com/QrQUsKqyZg — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 21, 2020

Different Forms of Aadhaar Are:

Aadhaar Letter: Paper-based laminated letter with secure QR Code with Issue Date and Print Date. Aadhaar letter is sent to resident free of cost by ordinary post in case of new enrolment or mandatory biometric update.

eAadhaar: eAadhaar is the electronic form of Aadhaar, digitally signed by UIDAI, having QR code for offline verification with Issue Date and Download Date. Resident can easily download eAadhaar/masked eAadhaar from UIDAI’s official website using a registered mobile number.

mAadhaar: mAadhaar is a digital form of Aadhaar which can be installed on a mobile device. mAadhaar app is available on Google play store/iOS for downloading on resident’s mobile device. It has a QR code for offline verification.

Aadhaar PVC Card: Aadhaar PVC Card is the latest form of Aadhaar introduced by UIDAI. Other than being easy to carry and durable, the PVC-based Aadhaar Card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features. It can be ordered online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in.

In April this year, the UIDAI allowed the Common Service Centre, an SPV (special purpose vehicle) under the Ministry of IT and Electronics, to start the Aadhaar updation facility at 20,000 centres that operate as Banking Correspondents. Notably, The CSCs had generated 20 crore Aadhaar cards, before it was discontinued.

