Puducherry, Sept 24 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday asked the Centrally administered JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) to keep in abeyance its recent decision to provide free treatment and service in OPD only to those coming under below povertyline (BPL) category and holding red-colour ration cards.

The institute, in its circular copies of which were made available to the media, said only those with a monthly income not exceeding Rs 2,499 (the income-limit adopted by Puducherry government) and holding ration cards issued by State governments identifying them as below povertyline would be given free treatment from October 1.

JIPMER here gets patients not only from Puducherry but also from various States.

