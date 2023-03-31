New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic antiviral medication.

Also Read | Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Medanta Hospital in Gurugram Exhibits First of Its Kind 3D Walkthrough Colon Structure To Teach Timely Intervention.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets (25 mg), the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a statement.

The company's product is a generic equivalent of Gilead Sciences Inc's Vemlidy tablets (25 mg), it added.

Also Read | Utkal Divas or Odisha Day 2023 Date: Know the History and Significance of Odisha Dibasa on the 88th State Foundation Day.

The antiviral medication will be manufactured at its Nagpur facility, Lupin said.

As per the IQVIA MAT December 2022 data, Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets (25 mg) had annual sales of around USD 531 million in the US market.

Lupin shares on Friday ended 0.71 per cent down at Rs 647.85 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)