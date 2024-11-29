New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd has acquired Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd (JLIPPL) for Rs 48 crore.

Macrotech Developers, which sells its properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. JLIPPL, incorporated on December 20, 2022, is in the business of construction and development of warehousing and logistics assets.

Also Read | RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Sub-Inspector December 2 Examination Released at rrbapply.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Macrotech Developers informed that the company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in JLIPPL.

Pursuant to the closure of this deal, JLIPPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Also Read | CAT 2024 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released At iimcat.ac.in, Know Steps to Download.

"This is in pursuance of our planned strategy for calibrated growth in our annuity income through Digital Infrastructure, which is industrial and logistics under the LILP (Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park) brand," the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)