New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Real estate portal Magicbricks on Monday said it has started a new feature to help landlords in the decision-making process while searching for tenants for their properties.

In a statement, the company said it has rolled out a new feature 'Know Your Tenant' (KYT), aimed at revolutionising the home rental process through the power of cutting-edge technology.

"Traditionally, the search for an ideal tenant has been a time-consuming and labour-intensive endeavour, often leading to uncomfortable face-to-face interactions where landlords may decline rental opportunities based on socio-economic preferences," it said.

With the introduction of the KYT feature, Magicbricks said it aims to streamline this process, minimising time wastage and maximising efficiency.

KYT facilitates seamless conversations between landlords and potential tenants through chat windows, integrated within the Magicbricks platform, the statement said.

This feature maintains the privacy of both parties by not sharing contact information unless mutually agreed upon, ensuring a secure and confidential exchange, it added.

Magicbricks.com is owned by Magicbricks Realty Services, which is a subsidiary of Times Internet, the digital arm of The Times of India Group.

