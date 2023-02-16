Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) A total of 1,16,542 students will take Maharashtra Board's Class 10 (SSC) exams in 332 centres across Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Six Fishermen Attacked, Robbed by Unidentified Men in Midsea Near Point Calimere.

For the Class 12 (HSC) exams, 1,04,561 students will write their papers at 173 centres, said Manuj Jindal, chief executive officer of Thane Zilla Parishad.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Likely to Hike DA by 4%, Check How Much Dearness Allowance Employees Will Get.

The SSC exams will be held from March 2 to March 25, while the HSC exams will start on February 21 and go on till March 21, he said.

Flying squads will be deployed across the district to keep a check on copying and other exam-related malpractices, he said.

The official said that there are no “sensitive” exam centres in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)