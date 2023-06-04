Palghar, Jun 4 (PTI) The police have registered offences against five persons for allegedly practicing medicine without valid registration in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

Offences under relevant sections of the IPC, Medical Practitioners Act 1961 and Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 have been registered at Tulinj, Valiv and Pelhar police stations, following an inspection by a medical team from the Virar Vasai Municipal Corporation, the official said.

The alleged accused were practising medicine without proper registrations, he said, adding that no arrests have been made in this regard so far.

