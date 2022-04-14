Thane, Apr 14 (PTI) An anti-drugs rally was held to mark the 131st birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar in Maharashtra's Thane city.

Several people participated in the rally taken out jointly by Vysanmukthi Janjagruti Seva Sansta and Samata Vihcar Prasarak Sansta from Ambedkar Statue in front of the Thane court till the railway station.

People carried placards, banners and raised slogans about the ill effects of drugs.

General Secretary of the Sansta Jagdish Kharalia said that the state government and the Thane Municipal Corporation should initiate programme to educate its workers about the hazards of drugs.

