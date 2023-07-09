Thane, Jul 9 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver was injured in a tree fall incident on Sunday night in Thane city of Maharashtra, civic officials said.

A huge tree fell on a car and an autorickshaw at around 9.30 pm in Khopat locality.

He has been admitted to Kalwa civic hospital, the official said.

