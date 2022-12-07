Yavatmal, Dec 7 (PTI) The Pandharkawda forest division in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Wednesday tranquilised and captured a 'Conflict Tiger' that had killed one person Kolar area last month, a forest official said.

Also Read | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 21 Posts Against Sports Quota, Apply Online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Talking to PTI, Pandharkawda Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Kiran Jagtap said the tiger was seen moving around very close to Bramhani and Kolar villages last month.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-27 Result Today on December 07, 2022 at 3 PM, Watch Live Streaming of the Lucky Draw Winner List.

"There was fear among the villagers as incidents of tiger attack took place very close the villages. Hence, the forest department decided to tranquilise the concerned tiger and remove it from the area," he said.

The forest department started tracking and monitoring the tiger for tranquilising attempts.

"Finally, the Amravati Rapid Rescue team was successful to tranquilising the tiger today morning from Pimpri substation in Kolar. The concerned tiger has been sent to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)