Alibaug, Jun 14 (PTI) A total of 898 autorickshaw drivers in Raigad district got Rs 1,500 each as part of a Maharashtra government scheme to help the sector tide over the economic downturn brought about by the coronavirus-induced restrictions, a transport department official said on Monday.

He said 898 applications from drivers were approved, 460 had deficiencies in them and 2,550 were rejected.

