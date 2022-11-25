Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, a civic official said.

Also Read | Centre Releases Rs 17,000 Crore GST Compensation to States; Total Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore Released This Fiscal: Finance Ministry.

The death came to light when the local fire station received a call around 4 pm about a house in Ghantali of Naupada locality, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell.

Also Read | Kotak Mutual Fund Cautions Investors From Fake Social Media Groups Promising Huge Returns.

On reaching the scene, local firemen and RDMC team broke the window of the house and pulled out the woman who was lying motionless, he said.

The body of the woman identified as Shakuntala Khandekar has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said, adding that the police were probing the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)