Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two people for allegedly making e-travel passes with forged documents amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said on Saturday.

They have been identified as Ravindra Dhige (39) and Namdeo Dhige (25), and links to the Pune collectorate were being pursued to nab accomplices, the official added.

"Acting on a tip-off, personnel from Crime Branch Unit VII called the accused requesting for e-travel passes. The accused quoted Rs 5,000 for two persons, and Rs 1,000 was levied as the traveller did not have valid documents," he said.

"A policeman posing as a traveller transferred Rs 1,000, and promised the remaining amount after getting the pass. A trap was laid in Bhandup and one of the accused was held when he came to deliver a pass that was issued from Pune Rural. The second accused was held soon after," he added.

They were remanded in police custody till Thursday, the official said.

