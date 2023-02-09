Palghar, Feb 9 (PTI) A man has been arrested along with one more person for allegedly killing his wife in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The body of Priyanka Patil, in her mid-30s, was found from her home in Shankar Pada on February 1, and a murder probe began after the post mortem report put the cause of death as strangulation, Virar police station senior inspector Rajendra Kamble said.

"Footage of more than 100 CCTV cameras was checked for clues. We received a tip off that her husband doubted her character and wanted to kill her. We arrested her husband's friend first in connection with the murder," he said.

"Her husband was held next on a tip off from Titwala. Further probe into the case continues," he added.

