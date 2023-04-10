Alibag, Apr 10 (PTI) A 73-year-old woman and her son drowned in the sea at Kashid beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Monday.

Dorthy Benjamin Fedrick (73) and her son Vijay Lionel Alfred (46) had come to the beach in Murud taluka for a picnic on April 6, an official said.

The duo were swimming in the sea near Chikani village when they drowned, he said, adding that the police have not been able to track down the family members of the deceased and further probe is underway.

