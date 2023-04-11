Nagpur, Apr 11 (PTI) A 37-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 2 lakh by an unidentified person posing as an employee of a prominent cement manufacturer in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | India Will Become Third Largest Economy in the World, Says Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

The victim wanted to order cement to build a house and telephoned a number given on the company's website, an official said.

Also Read | EV Sale: Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in India Rise Over Two-and-Half Fold to 8,46,976 Units in 2022-23.

He then received a call from a man posing as the assistant manager (sales) with the company and he was asked to transfer Rs 2 lakh into a bank account to purchase 700 bags of cement, he said.

Once the transaction was completed, the accused could not be contacted despite several attempts, following which the victim approached the police, the official said.

A case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)