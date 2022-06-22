Nashik, Jun 22 (PTI) With the addition of 30 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,76,529 on Wednesday, an official from the health department said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Flash Floods, Landslides Due to Heavy Rains and Snowfall; Schools Shut In Several Districts; Jhelum Crosses Danger Mark in Anantnag.

As many as 20 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,67,405, while the toll remained unchanged at 8,899, he said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 With Always-on-Display, 14 Days of Battery Life Launched.

The district is now left with 220 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,73,138 were from Nashik city, 1,77,214 from other parts of the district, 13,894 from Malegaon and 8,362 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)