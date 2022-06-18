Nashik, Jun 18 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday recorded 36 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 4,76,370, a health official said.

Also Read | Congress Leader Pawan Khera Appointed as Chairman of Media and Publicity With Immediate Effect.

With 15 patients recovering from the infection during the day, the count of recoveries reached 4,67,332, while the toll remained unchanged at 8,899, he said.

Also Read | Agnipath Protests in Bihar: 86 Held After Friday Violence in Patna, Seven Coaching Centres Under Scanner.

The district is currently left with 139 actives cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,73,036 were from Nashik city, 1,77,168 from other parts of the district, 13,894 from Malegaon and 8,356 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)