Nashik, Mar 13 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 4,82,505, an official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the count of recoveries stood at 4,73,576, he said.

Of the total number of cases, Nashik city accounted for 2,76,228, Malegaon 14,074, while 1,79,734 were from other parts of the district, the official said.

