Thane/Palghar, Mar 13 (PTI) The National Lok Adalat held at Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra has settled claims worth over Rs 50.20 crore in pending cases or pre-litigation matters, authorities said on Sunday.

The Lok Adalat was held on Saturday, an official release by the District Legal Aid Services (DLAS) said.

The total settled amount of Rs 50,20,79,332 was related to 10,380 pending cases and a total of 12,298 pre-litigation cases. The amount settled in the pending cases was worth Rs 44,88,46,429 and in the pre-litigation cases, it was Rs 5,38,32,902, DLSA secretary M R Deshpande said.

Of these, 239 cases were related to the motor accident claims, in which Rs 21,29,99,664 were involved.

