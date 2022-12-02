Latur, Dec 2 (PTI) The police have arrested nine persons for illegal sand mining and seized equipment and stolen resources worth Rs 34 lakh in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Dongargao and Boragao river basins under the jurisdiction of Jalkoat police station in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official said.

A man was found stealing sand using his tractor in Boragaon, while eight persons were arrested during the raid at Dongargaon around 3 am on Friday, he said.

Two offences have been registered under section 379 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Subordinate Minerals Act 2013, the official said.

The accused were allegedly illegally extracting sand using two JCBs and a tractor, and had stolen natural resources worth more than Rs 29 lakh, he said, adding that the total seizure is valued at Rs 34 lakh.

