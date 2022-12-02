Serbia versus Switzerland game at Stadium 974 is a make or break game for both the teams as second qualifying team from Group G is not yet decided. Serbia will be more under pressure in comparison to Switzerland as they are yet to win a game in Qatar. They started off with a loss against Brazil and then blew away a two-goal lead to share the spoils with Cameroon. The disappointing result left them at the bottom of the group, but they know they have some world class players in their ranks who can get the job done against the very best. Switzerland on the other hand were close to earning a point against Brazil and won the opening match against Cameroon. Their defence is the key and it takes some effort to find a way past it. Serbia versus Switzerland will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 12:30 AM IST. FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals Predictions by Wayne Rooney: Former English Footballer Says Brazil, Argentina, Belgium and England Will Qualify for The WC Semis

Aleksandar Mitrovic is a key player for Serbia and his return to full fitness was a major boost in the last match. He alongside skipper Dusan Tadic can create a few chances in the attacking third out of nowhere. Filip Kostic and Andrija Zivkovic will be deployed as wingbacks and try and exploit the width offered by Switzerland. Sergej Milenkovic-Savic can run the show from midfield if accorded space and time on the ball.

Noah Okafor is a major doubt for Switzerland after the missing the Brazil tie as well with an injury. Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas along with Xherdan Shaqiri will be tasked with creating chances for Breel Embolo, the lone striker in the attacking third. Granit Xhaka will sit back, and spray passes from his deep lying playmaker role. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

This game has a draw written all over it which will favour Switzerland’s case for making it to the next round.

When is Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the 974 Stadium. The game will be held on December 03, 2022 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil.

