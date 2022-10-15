Palghar, Oct 15 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening a tribal woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late on Friday night at a village, where the 34-year-old woman belonging to Adivasi Malhar Koli community had gone to attend a function, an official said.

The accused arrived at the function and threatened the complainant and others present there to not vote for a candidate in the gram panchayat elections, Palghar Police PRO Sachin Navadkar told this correspondent said.

The trio allegedly verbally abused the victim and her community and threatened to kill them, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Schedules Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered in this regard, and no arrest has been made so far, the official said.

