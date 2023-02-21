Palghar, Feb 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested two forest officials from Palghar district on the charge of demanding and accepting bribe to help a builder secure a land-related document, said an official.

Navnath Jagtap, deputy superintendent of ACB-Palghar, said the duo had asked for Rs 10,000 and a bottle of alcohol to issue a no objection certificate, one of the documents needed to declare a plot as non-agricultural land.

Acting on a complaint by the builder, the ACB laid a trap and arrested one of the forest officials as he accepted the liquor bottle, said the officials.

ACB officials said citizens can reach the anti-graft body through its helpline “1064” to report bribe demands.

