Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly stealing and selling two-wheelers, a police official said on Thursday.

A probe was started after police got several complaints of two-wheelers going missing in Vartak Nagar over the past few weeks, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilesh Sonawane said.

"We nabbed a man who was frequently passing on the Upavan to Cadbury Naka route on a two-wheeler. After he was stopped on the basis of suspicion and questioned, he confessed to stealing two-wheelers and selling them to a man," he said.

"We have recovered seven two-wheelers from the arrested duo. We have been told one of the accused is the son a retired policeman and the other is the husband of a constable. This information is being verified," he added.

