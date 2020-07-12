Kolkata, Jul 12 (PTI) The trade unions at the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, have called for a strike on July 24 to protest against the miner's decision to cut wages for workers who had participated in a three-day nationwide cease work early this month, officials said on Sunday.

The four trade unions - AITUC, HMS, BMS and INTUC - have jointly served the notice of a day's strike to the management of the Odisha-based subsidiary of the Maharatna PSU, they said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 India Prices Hiked; Becomes Expensive By Rs 500.

MCL had issued wage-cut order for workers who took part in the three-day strike from July 2 to protest against the Centre's decision to start commercial coal mining.

The miner had termed the three-day strike illegal. Most of 20,000 mine workers did not report for work during the cease work.

Also Read | 2020 Honda City To Be Launched in India on July 15; Price in India, Features, Variants & Specifications.

This was the second time when such a wage-cut order was issued for a strike, the officials said.

The first instance of such an order was in 2010 when a section of workers went on a day's strike.

"It is noted that the employees of Lakhanpur OCP, Belpahar OCM, Lillari OCP and GM office of Lakhanpur area, who have participated in this illegal strike which is violation of rule 26.10 of the certified standing orders of MCL.

"In view of this misconduct on their part, eight days wage deduction as per Section 20 of the Code on Wages Act 2019, is hereby ordered for their act of participation in the illegal strike," the MCL said in a notice dated July 3. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)