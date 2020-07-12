In an attempt to reclaim its position in the compact sedan segment, Honda Cars India will launch the fifth-generation Honda City on July 15, 2020. The Japanese car manufacturer recently confirmed the launch date of the all-new City that will be making its India debut next week. The carmaker intended to introduce the new City earlier this year, but the Covid-19 situation compelled the company to push the launch. Finally, the launch date is set for the new-gen Honda City. BS6 Honda Civic Diesel Launched in India at Rs 20.75 Lakh; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The car will be launched in India through an all-digital launch event, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The event is slated to kick-off at noon. The bookings for the car are already open via offline as well as online modes by paying Rs 5,000 as a token amount. The buyers looking to purchase the car can head straight to any Honda dealerships across the country.

The new-generation Honda City will be retailed in the country along with the exciting model. The sedan boasts several upgrades over the outgoing model. The visual appeal of the sedan is primarily highlighted by a thicker chrome strip, sharp 9 LED headlight, strong body line, new 16-inch alloys, Z-shaped 3D wrap-around LED tail lamps and much more.

BS6 Honda City 2020 Interiors (Photo Credits: Honda Cars India)

Coming to the interiors, the new City now comes with several improvements and new features. It now packs an eight-inch infotainment system, backlit HVAC knobs, faux-wood dash trim, AC dials with red/blue illumination, new 7-inch HD full-colour TFT MID, multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters, lane-watch camera, engine one-push start/stop, ambient lighting and electric sunroof.

BS6 Honda City 2020 Bookings Open (Photo Credits: Honda Cars India)

On the mechanical front, the City will continue to be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine will be an all-new 1.5-litre i-VTEC mill whereas the diesel will be a 1.5-litre i-DTEC motor. Both engines meet BS6 emission norms. the former also gets CVT gearbox option along with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The former develops 121PS and 145Nm of torque while the latter is good for 100PS and 200Nm.

The car is claimed to return fuel economy of 17.8 kmpl and18.4 kmpl for the Manual and CVT variants respectively. But, the diesel model with manual transmission returns a mileage of 24.1kmpl. Lastly, the Honda City will be pitted against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2020 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).