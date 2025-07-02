Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Mahanagar Gas on Wednesday announced that it has started a facility wherein domestic consumers can send meter reading through instant messaging app WhatsApp for bill generation.

Domestic customers can now send a photograph of their PNG meter showing the meter reading and meter number against request received from MGL's official WhatsApp account to ensure timely and accurate billing, as per an official statement.

*Sundaram Mutual Fund launches equity fund

Sundaram Mutual Fund has announced its multi-factor fund which will invest in equities on quality, growth, momentum, value and size-based stock selection factors.

The new fund offer for the first scheme under the company's recently appointed managing director and chief executive Anand Radhakrishnan will be available for subscription till July 16, as per an official statement.

