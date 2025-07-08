New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Number of academic institutions in Maharashtra have introduced bamboo as a subject in architecture and interior design courses, in a step aimed at promoting sustainability and eco-friendly design practices, Konkan Bamboo and Cane Development Centre (KONBAC) said on Tuesday.

The centre works to promote entrepreneurship, research, and trade of high-quality bamboo products in a sustainable manner.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

It said that Fergusson College, Pune, has included bamboo in its Bachelor of Vocational Interior Design programme.

It focuses on bamboo's properties, design applications, and hands-on skills for crafting sustainable interior solutions.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has also added this subject to the seventh semester of its Bachelor of Architecture course, which highlights the growing importance of bamboo in mainstream architectural education, it said.

Earlier, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur, introduced bamboo into its curriculum.

Sanjeev Karpe, Director of KONBAC, said that these initiatives would also help bamboo farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)