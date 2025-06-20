Thane, Jun 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik has been admitted to a private hospital here after complaining of body aches and feeling feverish, family sources said on Friday.

He was hospitalised on Wednesday night, a source said.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards Release Exam City Slip for CBT 1 Examination at rrb.digialm.com, Know Steps To Download.

The minister is being treated for his health complaints, the source added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)