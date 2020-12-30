Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Maharashtra's tourism department has signed a pact with social platform Things2do, which curates and co-creates multiple experiences across a host of local events, nightlife and food festivals, to jointly launch 'The Mumbai Festival' beginning January 25.

The Mumbai Festival aims to kick-start the consumer-driven industries in the city and play a crucial role in supporting the struggling enterprises across Mumbai in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement.

Things2do has brought onboard over 1,000 establishments across some of the best restaurants, malls, shopping centres and resorts for their experiences and products. In addition to this, Things2do is bringing onboard multiple brands who will be supporting The Mumbai Festival with deals and offers.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray said, "Things2do is a platform for tourists as well as locals of the city to explore places and experience the specialties that Mumbai has to offer. The Mumbai Festival will be jointly promoted and curated by us. The festival will be organised by keeping in mind all the safety measures and adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines."

The memorandum of understanding with Things2do was inked on Tuesday.

Things2do co-founders Yash Rathi and Rahul Agrawal said, "We are excited to announce one-of-its-kind festivals in Mumbai which brings together the entire business fraternity aimed at a single cause."

They added that their team is geared up to provide a special experience to Mumbaikars by bringing together unheard-of experiences. "It is the perfect opportunity for the people to enjoy and explore the city and on the other hand, support the local businesses."

